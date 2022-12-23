Clairvoyant

開發者為 Cassidy James Blaede
@cassidyjames 於 GitHub
安裝捐款
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖

Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

在版本 3.0.6 中的變更

3 个月前
安裝大小~142 KB
下載大小61 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數3,395
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://cassidyjames.com
說明https://cassidyjames.com/support
貢獻翻譯https://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
回報問題https://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

執行

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
標籤：
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮