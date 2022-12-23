Clairvoyant
開發者為 Cassidy James Blaede
Ask questions, get psychic answers
Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.
- Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
- Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
- Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!
在版本 3.0.6 中的變更
3 个月前
安裝大小~142 KB
下載大小61 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數3,395
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
