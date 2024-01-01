Flathub Logo

Butler for Home Assistant

開發者為 Cassidy James Blaede
cassidyjames.com
Control your smart home

Hybrid native + web app for Home Assistant. Butler wraps your Home Assistant dashboard up in a native UI, integrating better with your OS. Native features include:

  • Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
  • Native header bar
  • Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
  • Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
  • Cross-desktop light/dark style support for GNOME, elementary OS, etc.

Other features include:

  • Pinch-to-zoom
  • Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset

在版本 1.0.0 中的變更

3 天前
(建構於 大约 5 小时前)

  • 社群建構

    此應用程式由志願者社群以開放的方式開發，並以 GNU General Public License v3.0 or later 釋出。
    參與其中
安裝大小~70 KiB
下載大小26.79 KiB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
