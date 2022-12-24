Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com

A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.

在版本 1.2.6 中的變更

3 个月前
安裝大小~162 KB
下載大小84 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數10,879
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm
說明http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
回報問題http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

執行

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm
標籤：
audiomusicplayerradio