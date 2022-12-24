Soma Radio
開發者為 Alex Kryuchkov
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.
在版本 1.2.6 中的變更
3 个月前
安裝大小~162 KB
下載大小84 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數10,879
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
