Sudoku

開發者為 Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper 於 GitHub
Sudoku game

The goal of Sudoku is to fill in a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, row, and 3×3 section contain the numbers between 1 to 9. At the beginning of the game, the 9×9 grid will have some of the squares filled in. Your job is to use logic to fill in the missing digits and complete the grid. A move is incorrect if:

  • Any row contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any column contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any 3×3 grid contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku

執行

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku
