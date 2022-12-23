QuickAccess

A global menu giving you quick access to folders and custom commands.

QuickAccess is a program running in the background providing a global menu to quickly access user defined folders and their subfolders as well as creating and running custom commands. The menu can be opened through two dbus methods: showMenu and showDelayedMenu. Both methods can open the menu in a predefined fixed position or on mouse position.

showMenu shows the menu instantly, but in certain circumstances there are problems with the menu not showing or not closing. In these cases use the showDelayedMenu, there is a default delay of 150 miliseconds, but can be changed (see example below).

Open menu with dbus-send

dbus-send --type=method_call --dest=com.georgefb.quickaccess /QuickAccess com.georgefb.QuickAccess.showMenu int32:x

dbus-send --type=method_call --dest=com.georgefb.quickaccess /QuickAccess com.georgefb.QuickAccess.showDelayedMenu int32:200 int32:x

Replace x with an int from 0 to 9 to set the preffered position to open the menu.

Check the project page for more info https://gitlab.com/g-fb/quickaccess.

