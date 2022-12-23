Manga Reader

開發者為 George Florea Bănuș
georgefb.com
安裝捐款
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖

Manga Reader for local files

Manga reader for local files.

Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.

Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).

Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.

Can bookmark mangas.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

在版本 2.1.0 中的變更

2 个月前
安裝大小~905 KB
下載大小491 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數7,137
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://github.com/g-fb/mangareader
回報問題https://github.com/g-fb/mangareader/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.georgefb.mangareader

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.georgefb.mangareader

執行

flatpak run com.georgefb.mangareader