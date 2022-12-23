Manga Reader
Manga Reader for local files
Manga reader for local files.
Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.
Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).
Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.
Can bookmark mangas.
Configurable keyboard shortcuts.
在版本 2.1.0 中的變更
2 个月前
安裝大小~905 KB
下載大小491 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數7,137
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
