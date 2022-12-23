Read It Later
開發者為 Bilal Elmoussaoui
Save and read web articles
Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.
- Add new articles
- Archive an article
- Delete an article
- Favorite an article
It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.
在版本 0.4.0 中的變更
2 个月前
安裝大小~9 MB
下載大小3 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數6,390
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
