開發者為 Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

在版本 0.4.0 中的變更

2 个月前
安裝大小~9 MB
下載大小3 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數6,390
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later
貢獻翻譯https://l10n.gnome.org/module/read-it-later/
回報問題https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

