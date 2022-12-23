Authenticator

開發者為 Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
Generate Two-Factor Codes

Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.

Features:

  • Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
  • SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
  • QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
  • Lock the application with a password
  • Beautiful UI
  • GNOME Shell search provider
  • Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator

在版本 4.2.0 中的變更

6 个月前
安裝大小~28 MB
下載大小10 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數73,337
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Authenticator
貢獻翻譯https://l10n.gnome.org/module/authenticator/
回報問題https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Authenticator/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator

執行

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator
