Unit Bargain Hunter
開發者為 Merritt Codes
Easily compare items when shopping
Save money: Unit Bargain Hunter helps you figure out and keep track of the best value for products.
Is that family-sized pack really a better value?
If a brand-name item is $14.99 for 500g and the no-name item beside it is $13.99 for 20 oz, which is the better deal?
Unit Bargain Hunter makes it easy to compare any number of items to find exactly how they stack up against each other.
- Compare unlimited items
- Compare by weight, volume, or number of items
- Saves your information between sessions
- Available cross-platform: Linux, Windows, Web, Android
- Open source
在版本 1.12.0 中的變更
4 天前
安裝大小~28 MB
下載大小11 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數1,945
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
