Feeling Finder
開發者為 Merritt Codes
A fast and beautiful emoji picker
Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.
Features
- Emojis from the Unicode spec
- Variants / skin tones
- Browse emoji categories
- Hover emoji for description
- Type to search
- Select emoji with arrow keys
- Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
- Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
- Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
- Option to quit after copying to clipboard
- Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
- Light & dark theme
在版本 1.1.0 中的變更
18 天前
安裝大小~28 MB
下載大小11 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數9,309
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
