Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.

Migrate and secure your important email conversations

Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.

  • Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
  • Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
  • Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.

在版本 1.3.3 中的變更

大约 2 年前
安裝大小~169 MB
下載大小61 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數11,325
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 only
專案網站https://proton.me/easyswitch/
說明https://proton.me/support/import-emails-import-export-app
回報問題https://github.com/ProtonMail/proton-bridge/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

執行

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app