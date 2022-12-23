Proton Mail Bridge
開發者為 Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.
Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.
在版本 3.2.0 中的變更
27 天前
安裝大小~159 MB
下載大小61 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數60,950
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 only
其他由 Proton AG 開發的應用程式
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南