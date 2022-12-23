QuickAccess

George Florea Bănuș
A global menu giving you quick access to folders and custom commands.

QuickAccess is a program running in the background providing a global menu to quickly access user defined folders and their subfolders as well as creating and running custom commands. The menu can be opened through two dbus methods: showMenu and showDelayedMenu. Both methods can open the menu in a predefined fixed position or on mouse position.

showMenu shows the menu instantly, but in certain circumstances there are problems with the menu not showing or not closing. In these cases use the showDelayedMenu, there is a default delay of 150 miliseconds, but can be changed (see example below).

Open menu with dbus-send

dbus-send --type=method_call --dest=com.georgefb.quickaccess /QuickAccess com.georgefb.QuickAccess.showMenu int32:x

dbus-send --type=method_call --dest=com.georgefb.quickaccess /QuickAccess com.georgefb.QuickAccess.showDelayedMenu int32:200 int32:x

Replace x with an int from 0 to 9 to set the preffered position to open the menu.

Check the project page for more info https://gitlab.com/g-fb/quickaccess.

在 3.0.1 版本中的更改

大约 1 年前
安装后大小~270 KB
下载大小99 KB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量2,086
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://gitlab.com/g-fb/quickaccess
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.georgefb.quickaccess

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.georgefb.quickaccess

运行

flatpak run com.georgefb.quickaccess