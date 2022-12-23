Manga Reader

George Florea Bănuș
georgefb.com
Manga Reader for local files

Manga reader for local files.

Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.

Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).

Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.

Can bookmark mangas.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

在 2.1.0 版本中的更改

2 个月前
安装后大小~905 KB
下载大小491 KB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量7,137
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://github.com/g-fb/mangareader
报告问题https://github.com/g-fb/mangareader/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.georgefb.mangareader

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.georgefb.mangareader

运行

flatpak run com.georgefb.mangareader