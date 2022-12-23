Manga Reader
George Florea Bănuș
Manga Reader for local files
Manga reader for local files.
Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.
Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).
Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.
Can bookmark mangas.
Configurable keyboard shortcuts.
