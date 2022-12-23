Parlera
Enjoying FOSS
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.
在 1.2.0 版本中的更改
超过 1 年前
安装后大小~59 MB
下载大小23 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量768
许可证GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
