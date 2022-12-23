Parlera

A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

在 1.2.0 版本中的更改

超过 1 年前
安装后大小~59 MB
下载大小23 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量768
许可证GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera
报告问题https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/-/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

运行

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera