Feeel
Enjoying FOSS
A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy
Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.
在 2.4.1 版本中的更改
7 个月前
安装后大小~35 MB
下载大小19 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量1,720
许可证GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
