Feeel

Enjoying FOSS
安装捐助
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图

A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.

在 2.4.1 版本中的更改

7 个月前
安装后大小~35 MB
下载大小19 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量1,720
许可证GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel
报告问题https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/-/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

运行

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.feeel