Read It Later

Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
安装捐助
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图

Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

在 0.4.0 版本中的更改

2 个月前
安装后大小~9 MB
下载大小3 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量6,390
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later
贡献翻译https://l10n.gnome.org/module/read-it-later/
报告问题https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

运行

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater
标签：
articlegnomegtkofflinewallabagweb