Authenticator

Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
Generate Two-Factor Codes

Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.

Features:

  • Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
  • SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
  • QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
  • Lock the application with a password
  • Beautiful UI
  • GNOME Shell search provider
  • Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator

在 4.2.0 版本中的更改

6 个月前
安装后大小~28 MB
下载大小10 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量73,159
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Authenticator
贡献翻译https://l10n.gnome.org/module/authenticator/
报告问题https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Authenticator/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator

运行

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator
