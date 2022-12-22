Authenticator
Bilal Elmoussaoui
Generate Two-Factor Codes
Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.
Features:
- Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
- SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
- QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
- Lock the application with a password
- Beautiful UI
- GNOME Shell search provider
- Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator
在 4.2.0 版本中的更改
6 个月前
安装后大小~28 MB
下载大小10 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量73,159
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
