Unit Bargain Hunter

Merritt Codes
merritt.codes
Easily compare items when shopping

Save money: Unit Bargain Hunter helps you figure out and keep track of the best value for products.

Is that family-sized pack really a better value?

If a brand-name item is $14.99 for 500g and the no-name item beside it is $13.99 for 20 oz, which is the better deal?

Unit Bargain Hunter makes it easy to compare any number of items to find exactly how they stack up against each other.

  • Compare unlimited items
  • Compare by weight, volume, or number of items
  • Saves your information between sessions
  • Available cross-platform: Linux, Windows, Web, Android
  • Open source

在 1.12.0 版本中的更改

3 天前
安装后大小~28 MB
下载大小11 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量1,939
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://merritt.codes/bargain/
清单https://github.com/flathub/codes.merritt.bargain

