A fast and beautiful emoji picker

Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.

Features

  • Emojis from the Unicode spec
  • Variants / skin tones
  • Browse emoji categories
  • Hover emoji for description
  • Type to search
  • Select emoji with arrow keys
  • Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
  • Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
  • Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
  • Option to quit after copying to clipboard
  • Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
  • Light & dark theme

在 1.1.0 版本中的更改

17 天前
安装后大小~28 MB
下载大小11 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量9,309
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://github.com/Merrit/feeling_finder
清单https://github.com/flathub/codes.merritt.FeelingFinder

手动安装

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.FeelingFinder

运行

flatpak run codes.merritt.FeelingFinder