Install Flatpak Flatpak is installed by default on Rocky Linux 8 and newer, when installed with a software selection that includes GNOME (Server with GUI, Workstation). If you are using such a system, you may skip this step. To install Flatpak on Rocky Linux, run the following in a terminal: $ sudo dnf install flatpak

Add the Flathub repository Flathub is the best way to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, download and install the Flathub repository file, or run the following in a terminal: $ flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo