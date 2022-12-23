Tank Warriors
від Endless Studios
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?
Зміни у версії 1.3
близько 4 років тому
Розмір встановлення~495 MB
Розмір завантаження108 MB
Доступні архітектуриx86_64
Встановлення21 321
ЛіцензіяВласницький
