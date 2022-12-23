Aqueducts
від Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
Зміни у версії 1.2.2
майже 4 роки тому
Розмір встановлення~470 MB
Розмір завантаження121 MB
Доступні архітектуриx86_64
Встановлення36 719
ЛіцензіяВласницький
Інші застосунки від Endless Studios
Кількість встановлень
Встановлення вручну
Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням