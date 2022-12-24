Calculus

Compute derivatives and integrals

A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.

  • Compute derivatives
  • Compute integrals
  • Plot the original expression and result within a given range

If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:

  • English
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Spanish (outdated)
  • Slovakian (outdated)

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.5.2

1 வருடம் முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~109 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு34 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது10,696
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://carlos157oliveira.github.io/Calculus
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/carlos157oliveira/Calculus/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

flatpak install flathub com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus