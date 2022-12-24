Mandelbulber2

Free and open source 3D fractals generator

Mandelbulber2 creatively generates three-dimensional fractals. Explore trigonometric, hyper-complex, Mandelbox, IFS, and many other 3D fractals. Render with a great palette of customizable materials to create stunning images and videos.

நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~154 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு115 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது15,138
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://mandelbulber.com/
உதவிhttps://fractalforums.org/mandelbulber/14
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/buddhi1980/mandelbulber2/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2