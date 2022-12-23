Darkbar

Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.1

சுமார் 1 வருடம் முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~1 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு367 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது3,985
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
மொழிபெயர்ப்பில் பங்களிக்கவும்https://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
