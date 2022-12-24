Bombermaaan

A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.

Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments

Up to 5 players on the same computer

Various levels of computer AI

Kick-Punch-Throw items mania

Keyboard and joystick support

Full screen and windowed display modes

Various power-ups

Various contaminations after skull item is taken

Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis