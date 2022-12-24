Bombermaaan

நிறுவவும்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்

Arcade Game

A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.

  • Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments
  • Up to 5 players on the same computer
  • Various levels of computer AI
  • Kick-Punch-Throw items mania
  • Keyboard and joystick support
  • Full screen and windowed display modes
  • Various power-ups
  • Various contaminations after skull item is taken
  • Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 2.1.8.2208

2 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~15 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு7 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது14,703
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
arcadebombermangame