WebArchives
A web archives viewer
A web archives viewer offering the ability to browse offline millions of articles from large community projects such as Wikipedia or Wikisource.
Features:
- List recently opened web archives
- List available local web archives
- List of web archives available to download
- Print a page
- Night mode (Darkreader)
- Zoom controls
- Search in page
- History
- Bookmarks
- Search a page
- Keyboard shortcuts
- Multi-windows
- Multi-tabs
- Random page
- Sandboxed pages (Pages are isolated from the web)
- Ask for confirmation when opening an external link
- Handle the opening of zim files from external applications (Nautilus...)
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.4.2
சுமார் 2 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~12 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு4 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது8,444
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்