A web archives viewer

A web archives viewer offering the ability to browse offline millions of articles from large community projects such as Wikipedia or Wikisource.

Features:

  • List recently opened web archives
  • List available local web archives
  • List of web archives available to download
  • Print a page
  • Night mode (Darkreader)
  • Zoom controls
  • Search in page
  • History
  • Bookmarks
  • Search a page
  • Keyboard shortcuts
  • Multi-windows
  • Multi-tabs
  • Random page
  • Sandboxed pages (Pages are isolated from the web)
  • Ask for confirmation when opening an external link
  • Handle the opening of zim files from external applications (Nautilus...)

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.4.2

சுமார் 2 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~12 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு4 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது8,444
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/birros/web-archives
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/birros/web-archives/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.birros.WebArchives

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.birros.WebArchives

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.birros.WebArchives
