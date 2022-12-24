VGrive

Eduard Berloso Clarà மூலம்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்

Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.6.1

சுமார் 3 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~99 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு21 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது37,266
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/bcedu/VGrive
உதவிhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
மொழிபெயர்ப்பில் பங்களிக்கவும்https://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/tree/master/po#readme
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.vgrive

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.vgrive

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.vgrive
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
appdrivefilesgooglesharevala