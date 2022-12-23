Byte

Rediscover your music

Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.

Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.

Handy features:

  • Light and Dark themes.
  • Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
  • Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
  • Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
  • Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
  • Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.4.2

சுமார் 3 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~99 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு21 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது21,410
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/alainm23/byte
உதவிhttps://www.patreon.com/alainm23
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/alainm23/byte/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.byte

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.byte

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.byte
