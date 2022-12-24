Bless
Alexandros Frantzis மூலம்
Gtk# Hex Editor
Bless is a binary (hex) editor, a program that enables you to edit files as a sequence of bytes. It is written in C# and uses the Gtk# bindings for the GTK+ toolkit.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.6.3
2 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~89 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு33 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது9,811
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v2.0 or later
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்