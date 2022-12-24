Viper

நிறுவவும்

Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.7.3

2 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~240 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு96 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது3,524
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/0neGal/viper/
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

ரன்

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper