Viper
0neGal மூலம்
Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.7.3
2 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~240 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு96 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது3,524
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்