Gittyup

Gittyup Community மூலம்
@Murmele GitHub இல்
நிறுவவும்நன்கொடை அளியுங்கள்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் v1.3.0

2 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~68 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு28 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது38,824
உரிமம்MIT License
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
உதவிhttps://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.Gittyup