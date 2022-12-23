Protontricks

@Matoking GitHub இல்
நிறுவவும்

A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.10.3

சுமார் 2 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~59 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு17 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது3,40,460
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/Matoking/protontricks
உதவிhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks#readme
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/Matoking/protontricks/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Matoking.protontricks

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.Matoking.protontricks

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.Matoking.protontricks
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
protonsteamwinewinetricks