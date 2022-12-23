UEFITool
LongSoft மூலம்
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor
UEFITool is a cross-platform open source application, that parses UEFI PI-compatible firmware image into a tree structure, verifies image integrity and provides a GUI to manipulate image elements.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் A67
3 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~4 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு2 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது12,389
உரிமம்BSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License
