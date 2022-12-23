Spedread

Naqua Darazaki மூலம்
@Darazaki GitHub இல்
GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!

This program will show one word at a time rapidly to allow focusing on the general idea rather than single words along with less eye movements.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 2.4.2

17 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~155 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு42 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது2,155
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/Darazaki/Spedread
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/Darazaki/Spedread/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Darazaki.Spedread

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.Darazaki.Spedread

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.Darazaki.Spedread
fastreadreadingspeed