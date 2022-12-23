Mindustry
Anuken et al. மூலம்
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 145.1
4 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~256 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு134 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது29,901
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
