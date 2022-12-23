Aliza MS

DICOM viewer

2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.

DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.

Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.

2D+t and 3D+t animations.

DICOM metadata viewer.

Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.

நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~33 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு10 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது6,487
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/AlizaMedicalImaging/AlizaMS
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

flatpak install flathub com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

flatpak run com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS