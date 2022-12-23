File Shredder
Alan Beveridge மூலம்
Securely delete your files
File Shredder is a simple application used for securely deleting your files that you do not want to be recovered. File Shredder has a comprehensive set of preferences and progress tracking for each file.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.3.1
8 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~637 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு250 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது21,860
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்