File Shredder

Alan Beveridge மூலம்
@ADBeveridge GitHub இல்
நிறுவவும்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்

Securely delete your files

File Shredder is a simple application used for securely deleting your files that you do not want to be recovered. File Shredder has a comprehensive set of preferences and progress tracking for each file.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.3.1

8 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~637 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு250 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது21,860
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/ADBeveridge/raider
மொழிபெயர்ப்பில் பங்களிக்கவும்https://github.com/ADBeveridge/raider/tree/develop/po
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider