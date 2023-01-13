Flathub Logo

FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client

FreeRDP develpers மூலம்
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.

FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 2.10.0

5 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~27 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு11 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவல்கள்14,631
உரிமம்Apache License 2.0
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://www.freerdp.com/
தொடர்புகொள்ளhttps://www.freerdp.com/
உதவிhttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki
அடிக்கடி கேட்கப்படும் கேள்விகள்https://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki/FAQ
மேனிஃபெஸ்ட்https://github.com/flathub/com.freerdp.FreeRDP

குறிச்சொற்கள்:
rdpremote desktop