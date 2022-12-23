Teleport
Share files over the local network
Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.0.1
4 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~2 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு1 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது9,522
உரிமம்AGPL-3.0+
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
