Teleport

Share files over the local network

Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.0.1

4 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~2 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு1 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது9,522
உரிமம்AGPL-3.0+
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.frac_tion.teleport

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.frac_tion.teleport

ரன்

flatpak run com.frac_tion.teleport