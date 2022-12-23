FlashPrint

Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 5.6.0

4 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~39 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு28 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது10,441
உரிமம்http://www.flashforge.com/terms-of-service/
திட்ட இணையதளம்http://www.flashforge.com/flashprint/
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.flashforge.FlashPrint

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

flatpak install flathub com.flashforge.FlashPrint

ரன்

flatpak run com.flashforge.FlashPrint
3dcontrolfdmflashforgemodelplaplasticprintslicer