FlashPrint
Flashforge மூலம்
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers
FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 5.6.0
4 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~39 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு28 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது10,441
