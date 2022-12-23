Boatswain

Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.3.0

4 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~2 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு514 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது6,860
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

ரன்

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
