Boatswain
Georges Basile Stavracas Neto மூலம்
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.3.0
4 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~2 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு514 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது6,860
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
