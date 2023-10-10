Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament 2004 Launcher

Epic Games மூலம்
First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament 2004 is a multiplayer first person shooter that combines the kill-or-be-killed experience of gladiatorial combat with cutting-edge technology. Ten game modes provide even the most hardcore gamer with palm-sweating challenges through unbelievably detailed indoor arenas and vast outdoor environments. As the ultimate techno-gladiator of the future, players will take their fates into their hands, battling against up to 32 other players online in action-packed, frag-filled arenas.

This launcher sets up the native Linux port of Unreal Tournament 2004 with additional fixes that make it work on a modern system. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 3369.2

கிட்டத்தட்ட 18 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
(சுமார் 2 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு கட்டப்பட்டது)
  • சேஞ்ச்லாக் வழங்கப்படவில்லை

  • உரிமையுடையது

    இந்த பயன்பாடு திறந்த வெளியில் உருவாக்கப்படவில்லை, எனவே இது எவ்வாறு செயல்படுகிறது என்பதை அதன் டெவலப்பர்களுக்கு மட்டுமே தெரியும். கண்டறிவதர்து கடினமான வழிகளில் இது பாதுகாப்பற்றதாக இருக்கலாம், மேலும் இது மேற்பார்வையின்றி மாறலாம்.
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~25.02 MiB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு22.32 MiB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டமைப்புகள்x86_64
நிறுவல்கள்1,820

