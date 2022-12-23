Parlera

Enjoying FOSS மூலம்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்

A party game where your friends describe and you guess. Or vice versa.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.2.0

1 வருடம் முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~59 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு23 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது768
உரிமம்GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/-/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

ரன்

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera