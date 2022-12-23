Photo Editor
Endless மூலம்
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
Have you ever wanted to edit your own photos like the pros and create beautiful images you can share with those you love? Well, now you can do that in just a few steps! We have a variety of attractive, artful filters so you can customize your photos and create one-of-a-kind works of art from your everyday life. With this handy app, you can post your creations directly to Facebook, so everyone can see your awesome pictures!
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.2
கிட்டத்தட்ட 5 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~270 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு110 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது42,814
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Endless வழங்கும் பிற செயலிகள்
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்