merkato
Flávio Vasconcellos Corrêa மூலம்
Track of your investments
Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.
Features:
- Create your personal portfolio
- Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
- Designed for Gnome
- Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
- Adjust the refresh rate
- Dark Mode
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.1.4.3
11 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~240 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு86 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது3,595
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
