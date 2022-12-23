merkato

Flávio Vasconcellos Corrêa மூலம்
Track of your investments

Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Features:

  • Create your personal portfolio
  • Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
  • Designed for Gnome
  • Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
  • Adjust the refresh rate
  • Dark Mode

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.1.4.3

11 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~240 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு86 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது3,595
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.ekonomikas.merkato

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.ekonomikas.merkato

ரன்

flatpak run com.ekonomikas.merkato
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
cryptocurrencycurrencyeconomyfinancestock