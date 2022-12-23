EDuke32

Richard "TerminX" Gobeille மூலம்
EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.

Features include:

  • Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
  • Voxel assets
  • Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
  • Gamepad support
  • Classic software rendering

EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 20230609-10312-c126d1ea3

14 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~23 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு11 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது18,627
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v2.0 only
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://www.eduke32.com/
உதவிhttps://wiki.eduke32.com
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.eduke32.EDuke32

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.eduke32.EDuke32

ரன்

flatpak run com.eduke32.EDuke32
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
3dbuilddukeduke32gamenukemshooter