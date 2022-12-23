syncBackup
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 2.0.1
சுமார் 1 வருடம் முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~4 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு516 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது6,361
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
