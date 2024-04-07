StreamController
Core447 மூலம்
Control your Elgato Stream Decks with plugin support
StreamController controls your Elgato Stream Decks on a new level.
App Features:
- Beautiful GTK4 Interface
- Plugin support
- Multi deck support
- Set background images & videos
- Set custom icons
Official Plugin Features:
- Send network requests
- Press hotkeys (X and Wayland)
- Control OBS Studio
- Control your music
- Mix the volume of different apps
- Run commands
1.4.4-beta பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள்
6 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
(சுமார் 13 மணி நேரத்தில் கட்டப்பட்டது)
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~657.38 MiB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு231.92 MiB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டமைப்புகள்aarch64, x86_64
குறிச்சொற்கள்: